New Zealander gives up knighthood after guilty pleas

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A well-known New Zealand businessman who was found with hundreds of child sex abuse images has given up his knighthood before it was stripped from him. Ron Brierley last month pleaded guilty to three charges in an Australian court, sparking a rarely invoked procedure to strip him of the honor he received more than 30 years ago. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her intention was to remove the title from Brierley if he hadn’t written first to resign. Ardern said Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II had been informed. Brierley can no longer use the honorific “Sir” and has been asked to return his insignia.