Sioux City Farmers Market gears up for another season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Farmers market opens back up Wednesday morning.

Market hours are 8:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. It’s in its usual location on the corner of Pearl St. and Tri-View Ave.

Becky Barnes with the farmers market said people can expect leafy greens and root vegetables at the start.

Vendors will change throughout the season, with some new faces added in.

"Yeah so we have a bison meat vendor coming in this year from Hinton. Heritage Bison Ranches will be coming down a couple Saturdays in June. Sit Pretty Barkery they're coming down as well. Melissa, she makes these really cute dog cakes, like birthday cakes, biscuits and items like that," said Becky Barnes.

Barnes said the market is important to help support our local businesses and farmers.

"We saw last year a big turnout from the community. Just that local and fresh produce items. Small businesses really got hit last year really hard and for us to be open during last year was huge. So we saw that call from the community, we had a really good turnout," said Barnes.

Vendors will be required to wear masks. The farmers market asks shoppers to wear a face covering, as well.

They will have hand sanitzer stations available throughout the market.