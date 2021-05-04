Sioux City man accused of shooting arrows at officers waives right to jury trial

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man involved in a standoff with police after shooting arrows at officers has waived his right to a jury trial.

Court documents state 47-year-old Mitchell Smith faces four counts, including attempted murder. His bench trial is scheduled for Aug. 3 in Sioux City.

Last Dec. 1, police were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Rustin Street for a disturbance. When they arrived, Smith allegedly threatened one of the officers, telling the officer, if he came near his house he'd "have an arrow for him."

According to court documents, Smith blocked an alley near his home with his Jeep and fired an arrow from a compound bow at an officer. The arrow went over the officer's head but was close enough for the officer to hear it.

Smith then fired another arrow, striking the roof of a residence.

A third arrow was fired. It struck another rooftop and a fourth arrow landed in the grass.

After attempts to negotiate with Smith were unsuccessful, gas canisters were deployed into a garage where Smith was located and he was apprehended.