Slovakia’s new government wins mandatory confidence vote

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s new government, which was created after a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, has won a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament. The new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger was sworn in on April 1 after the previous government of Igor Matovic resigned. It was the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the pandemic but the move kept the same four-party coalition in power and avoided the possibility of an early election. The crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light in early March to acquire 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine orchestrated by the populist prime minister.