UK police on trial for soccer player Atkinson’s murder

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors accused a police officer Tuesday of using unnecessary force against a Black former Premier League soccer player, who died after being kicked in the head and shot with a stun gun. Dalian Atkinson, 48, a former star of Aston Villa, went into cardiac arrest on the way to a hospital and died around 90 minutes after officers used a Taser on him to subdue him in 2016. Prosecutors allege that West Mercia Police Constable Benjamin Monk, 42, used a stun gun for 33 seconds against Atkinson _ more than six times longer than was standard. Authorities charged Monk with murder and manslaughter after a three year inquiry. He has denied the charges.