Venezuelan lawmakers OK opposition members to election board

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s National Assembly has named two opposition members as election officials. It is another step in what appears to be an effort by President Nicolás Maduro’s government to improve relations with the United States. The appointments announced Tuesday came after several weeks of negotiations between representatives of the Maduro government and moderate adversaries. It is the first time since 2005 that the Venezuelan opposition will have two seats on the five-person board of the National Electoral Council, which runs national elections. Critics have said the body was stacked with government allies who functioned as a tool of the socialist administration.