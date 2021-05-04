Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at all pharmacy locations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KTIV) - Walmart and Sam's Club are now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to customers and employees at all of their pharmacy locations.

The company's announcement on Tuesday says both scheduled appointments and walk-up vaccinations will be available in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, including the 66 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Iowa.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Vaccination appointments can be made at Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and SamsClub.com/COVID.

Company officials say Walmart and Sam's Club are administering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.