2 Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of stabbing two Asian American women without warning in San Francisco’s Mid-Market area. Officers found the wounded women Tuesday evening. The two were taken to a hospital. There is no immediate word on their conditions. Witnesses told KPIX-TV that a man clutching a knife was walking down Market Street when he approached a bus stop, stabbed the women, and then walked away. A suspect was arrested several hours later. Police didn’t immediately indicate whether the attack might be a hate crime.