Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s Ministry of Health says a Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven. The 25-year-old Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies by cesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco where she was sent for special care. Mali’s health minister confirmed that the five girls, four boys and the mother are all doing well. He said Malian doctors, under government orders, sent Cisse to Morocco for the births because the country’s hospitals did not have adequate equipment to deal with this extremely rare pregnancy.