Around Siouxland: Ronald McDonald House’s Sporting Classic Trap Tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City is hosting Sporting Class Trap on May 8.

The event takes place at the Hawkeye Gun Club and will feature a round of target competition, games, lunch, awards and a variety of raffle prizes.

All proceed will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland to help local families through the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Kitchens.

Find out more about the competition and how to sign up here.