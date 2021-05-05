Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Teachers treated to a free lunch for Teacher Appreciation Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Teachers across the country are being celebrated this week including at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

Teachers at Heelan High School were treated today to a free lunch.



The lunch was courtesy of the parents of the students at the school and was provided by the Taqueria El Buen Gusto Food Truck.



One of the teachers that got the lunch said that small gestures like this show that they are appreciated, especially this difficult school year.

"Its really great to know they appreciate the work that we've put in. This year has been obviously harder then a lot of other years, so its really great to have that appreciation and really feel like they understand what we're going through, "said Emily Bonnema, Speech, Theater, and Journalism Teacher at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs through May 8th.