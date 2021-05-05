Family of Black man shot by deputy seeks release of audio

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by a Virginia sheriff’s deputy last week is demanding the release of additional audio recordings related to the incident. Speaking at a news conference outside the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, an attorney for 32-year-old Isiah Brown’s family said a breakdown in communication and “grave” policing errors led to the unarmed 32-year-old home health aide being shot multiple times. Partial audio and some video was released last week showing Brown told a dispatcher he was unarmed. But it’s not clear whether the deputy who shot him knew that. The family says Brown remains in critical condition.