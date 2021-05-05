Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the mid to lower 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest

Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux

Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&