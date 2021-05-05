Germany aims for net zero emissions by 2045, 5 years earlier

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Germany have proposed accelerating plans to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by setting a new goal of reaching “net-zero” by 2045. Under the proposal announced by the German environment and finance ministers, the country would increase its emissions reduction targets from 55% to 65% below 1990 levels by 2030, and to 88% by 2040. The timetable would put Germany in a position to have net-zero emissions five years earlier than the previous target of 2050. The proposed targets so far include few details on how the emission cuts would be achieved. Experts maintain that to speed up the process of cutting emissions, Germany would have to more aggressively phase out coal-fired power plants.