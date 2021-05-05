Google says 20% of workers will be remote, many more hybrid

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google says that it expects about 20% of its workforce to still work remotely after the pandemic. In addition, some 60% will work a hybrid schedule that includes about three days in the office and two days wherever the employees work best. The announcement Wednesday relaxes a stricter stance the company had taken earlier. For up to 20 days per year, Google employees will also be able to work from any location other than their main office. This has been increased from a previous allotment of 10 days. Most of Google’s 135,000 employees can continue to work from home through September of this year.