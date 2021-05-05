Authorities: Man who piloted boat that crashed hit US agent

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man accused of piloting a boat overloaded with migrants that crashed and killed three people off San Diego’s coast kneed a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the face who was trying to put a leg shackle on him on the beach. Investigators said in an affidavit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Diego that the agent was not seriously injured but the hit left a red mark on his forehead. A total of 33 people were pulled from the water after the boat hit rocks and broke apart Sunday. Two people remain hospitalized, and the suspected captain of the boat has been arrested.