Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney is clinging to her post as party leaders are lining up behind an heir apparent for her job. Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Wednesday giving his “COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement” to New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik. No. 2 House GOP leader Steve Scalise is also backing Stefanik. Cheney is imploring her GOP colleagues to pry themselves from a Trump “cult of personality,” declaring that the party and even American democracy are at stake. A secret ballot vote by House Republicans on replacing Cheney could come as early as next week.