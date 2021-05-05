May 5: Iowa reports over 2.3M COVID-19 doses have been administered

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 8,915 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,112,217 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

As of Wednesday morning, the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,311,667 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 138 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 366,131 people have tested positive for the virus

Of those who have tested positive, 349,013 have recovered, an increase of 8 since yesterday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows one additional virus-related death has been reported, bringing the state's death toll to 5,960.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (349,013) and the number of deaths (5,960) from the total number of cases (366,131) shows there are currently 11,158 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 192 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is up from 181 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalizations, 47 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.