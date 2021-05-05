Suspect charged with murder, kidnapping of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KTIV) - Murder charges have been filed in the death of a missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

According to a press release, Henry Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Dinkins has been in custody since July 10, 2020 on unrelated charges.

“While announcing charges is a significant step in this case, it is important to understand that bringing forth charges is not the end of this process, but the beginning,” said Scott County Attorney Mike Walton. “We will continue to work tirelessly to seek justice for Breasia.”

Breasia, a Davenport resident, was reported missing to the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. Authorities say Breasia was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex, where she was staying with her half-brother and his father, Henry Dinkins.

Back on March 31, authorities identified remains found in an eastern Iowa pond as Breasia. The remains were found about 20 miles north of Davenport by two people fishing in a rural area near DeWitt.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.