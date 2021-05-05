Nebraska launches ‘beef passport’ program for meat eating

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is ramping up his crusade for the meat industry by endorsing a new “beef passport” program to promote meat-eating, a few weeks after he criticized Colorado’s governor for a resolution encouraging its residents to eat less.

Through the beef passport program, Nebraskans can qualify for prize drawings by dining at 41 participating restaurants across the state that serve premium Nebraska beef. Diners will receive a stamp on their passport for each restaurant they visit. Stamps can be collected now through September 7, 2021.

Ricketts, a Republican, says meat is essential to his state’s economy and the nation’s food security. He criticized “radical environmentalists” and Bill Gates for promoting alternatives, such as synthetic, lab-grown meat, and for arguing that the global meat production system isn’t sustainable.

“Nebraska has long been known as the Beef State,” said Ricketts. “Our cattle industry grows Nebraska by generating over $10 billion in cash receipts each year. The new Beef Passport program gives Nebraskans the opportunity to support our ranchers by dining on delicious cuts of Nebraska beef.”

The governor spoke at a downtown Lincoln steak house, where he issued his annual proclamation of May as “Beef Month."

