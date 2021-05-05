Pediatrics unit at UnityPoint work to ease the stress of their patients with different themed rooms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A visit to the hospital can be a scary thing when you're a child. But the pediatrics unit at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's has found a way to make those stays a little more comfortable.

When you walk onto the pediatrics floor at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, you won't find your typical hospital room.

Jolly Time Popcorn, Ford Mustang, Blue Bunny Ice Cream and more are all different themes in rooms on the floor.

"It's very stressful for families to have a child who's admitted to the hospital. And we just want to try to do as much as we can to make it feel more like home. And to have the child feel comfortable and that helps with their recovery it helps when we need to do things like painful procedures. That they feel more at home and feel comfortable," said Dr. Kelli Udelhofen, medical director of the pediatric unit.

Back in February Trent Stork and Kelli Corio had to take their daughter Oliva to the ER after she had a fall.

While Olivia didn't like the ER, after getting admitted for some repeat tests, she said staying in her room on the pediatrics floor felt like staying in a hotel.

"It definitely helped calm her down. Made her more comfortable. The staff here was amazing all through the night. She doesn't feel like she was in the hospital anymore so it definitely helped More than being crammed into a tiny room. It's a big open space she had A lot of room to play. They brought toys in for her when she was feeling a little bit better. She had a good time," said Trent Stork.

Dr. Udelhofen says they've received support from the community with different businesses that have helped renovate the rooms. She adds the rooms are a big indicator of improved outcomes

"If we have a nice calm environment then it really does help provide better care for that child and the family," said Dr. Udelhofen

Oliva's parents say the room helped ease her stress during her stay.

"Any little bit helps. We both work in the healthcare field so anything that can help get a kid, especially kids feeling better, make them more calm It's a great thing," said Stork.

The first themed room was the Ford Mustang room and it was completed back in 2015.