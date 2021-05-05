Skip to Content

Police seeking driver who fled scene of crash that killed 2

11:16 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle and injured another. Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with two motorcycles at the intersection of East 14th Street and Washington Avenue. First responders say a woman who was a passenger on one of the motorcycles died at the scene, while the male driver of the bike died later at a hospital. Police say woman who was driving the second motorcycle is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital. Their names have not been released. Police say the driver of the car fled the scene on foot and had not been found by Wednesday morning.

