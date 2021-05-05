Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack talks about American Families Plan

WASHINGTON (KTIV) -- Last week President Joe Biden announced the American Families Plan.

It's a $1.8 trillion package that focuses on reforming childcare, education and paid family leave.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says the plan is a broad effort to help American families in the midst of pandemic-related losses.

One of the things the plan will allow for is expansion of educational opportunities for families like two years of preschool paid for by the government.

Additionally, the plan would provide financial help for food, to decrease hunger among children and adults.

Vilsack emphasizes the importance of education for any age and how it's a huge part of the plan.

"We're going to need more skilled workers, we're going to need more highly trained workers. Community colleges basically provide the gateway for that, and providing two years tuition free access to colleges has not only the ability to meet that workforce need, but also likely going to result in people better able to afford a four year college program," said Vilsack.

The plan also looks to deal with teacher shortages by raising scholarships for future teachers and helping current teachers get additional certifications in needed areas.