South Dakota reports 99 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus. It’s the third day in a row that officials have confirmed three deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,976 since the start of the pandemic. The COVID Tracking Project reports that the death count is the eighth highest per capita in the country at 224 deaths per 100,000 people. There have been 123,073 positive COVID-19 tests reported in South Dakota. A total of 331,863 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is more than 55% of the people who are eligible for shots.