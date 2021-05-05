Special therapy tools helping a child to learn to communicate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The physical therapy doctors at UnityPoint Health - St. Lukes are changing the life for one child, all with a chair and some buttons.

Aidan Eilers is learning how to communicate and use his muscles thanks to those tools.

Aidan has Schizencephaly, which gives him limited muscle use and makes him nonverbal.

"He likes to kick a lot, he loves kicking with his feet so in the tomato chair we have him sitting up and using the green button. I would lead up, ready set and a pause so he could tell me go by hitting the button and push off with his feet," said Skye Berger, a speech language pathologist.

The tomato chair was provided by Children's Miracle Network, along with the switch buttons.

Aidan's parents got a tomato chair to use at home as well.

"It is really helpful, he tries to talk more at home after using the button and it is easier to communicate with him. He's missing half of his brain so he doesn't have the motor function part of it so we have been having to hold him. We just got the tomato chair and he loves that. He will sit in that for an hour or two and eat in it," said Austin Eilers, Aidan's father.

And for Aidan, he is working his way up to a bigger toy.

"It's a way for him to communicate, hopefully kinda down the line the next step will be getting him an AAC device, augmented alternative communication, the purpose of the switch buttons is you plug it into this device and they get to use the buttons to talk," said Berger.

But today is just another play date.

Aidan does have an Augmented Alternative Communication device coming for him to start using soon.