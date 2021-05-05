St. Louis police oversight board undermined, report says

A civilian police oversight board established in St. Louis soon after Michael Brown’s death in nearby Ferguson, Missouri, has been shut out from reviewing any of the fatal police shootings. The St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board (COB) report, released Monday, sums up its activities for the period of 2016 through 2019 and indicates it has been undermined from fulfilling one of its chief duties — reviewing officer-involved shooting investigations. The report cites 21 fatal police shootings from 2016 through 2019. Oversight board Commissioner Kimberley Taylor-Riley blames a bureaucratic maze that follows police shootings. She doesn’t think police are intentionally sabotaging the oversight board.