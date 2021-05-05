Three Siouxland gymnasts prepare for nationals

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) -- After only being open for three years, VIP Gymnastics is sending three of its gymnasts to the Junior Olympic National Championships.

Josie Bergstrom, Maeve Boetel and Kit Peltier are level 10 gymnasts. Bergstrom placed second all-around at regionals in Burlington, Iowa. Boetel placed fourth all-around. Peletier placed eighth all-around and is an alternate.

The three have been training for hours to get this far.

"They come four times a week for four hours. We go through all four events every day. We practice a lot of cardio, a lot of fitness to keep them in good shape. These last couple weeks as the meet gets closer we've been trying to up routines a little bit more, we're trying to up our numbers to make sure they're going into the competition," said coach Alisha Dykstra.

Coach Alisha said the girls have been training since they were around six years old, dedicating their life to the sport.

They've learned to balance more than just their body on the beam.

"These three all travel about 70-90 miles each day to come here, it just shows the level of commitment of these kids. They have to give up a lot of extracurricular activities, a lot of other sports, they don't have a lot of other time for that because of the time and commitment that it requires. So it is just an amazing thing for these girls to do and decide to do at such a young age," said Dykstra.

Josie, Maeve, and Kit will compete in all four events: vault, bars, beam, and floor for Region 4.

The girls will compete in the all-around against 56 total gymnasts to stick the landing.

Nationals is May 14-16 in Daytona Beach, FL.