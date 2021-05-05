Top US general urges greater racial diversity in military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general says the military must do more to improve career opportunities for Black Americans. They remain vastly underrepresented in some areas, including among Air Force pilots and in the top ranks of the military. Army Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He told a Howard University ROTC commissioning ceremony on Wednesday that diversity is an important strength of the military. But, he added, “We must get better.” He said only two of 41 four-star generals are Black, even though the overall military is 20 percent Black.