UnityPoint Health Sunnybrook Clinic celebrates one year of serving Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Keeping up on your child's health is important.

The doctors at UnityPoint's pediatric clinic have been working for a year to care for children's health, all amidst opening in a pandemic.

"Overall we are growing really rapidly and we always have more room for growth but overall it was a pretty successful first year," said Ashley Knapp, a physician's assistant at the clinic.

Knapp said you can never have too many health options for your child.

"There's just not a lot of pediatric providers in this community, so I think having another option for families to seek care for their children is great."

Knapp says Children's Miracle Network helps provide the clinic with health care equipment to properly check out your child, while making sure they get a bonus out of their visit.

"We've had a lot of benefits from CMN. They donate all our books to children. So we give out books to kids coming into their well visits from age 0-5. CMN also bought us a spot machine which helps us to check vision starting at age one," said Knapp.

Knapp said the clinic is excited to keep growing and building relationships within Siouxland.