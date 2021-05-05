US envoy in Egypt for talks on Ethiopia’s dam dispute

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa has met with Egypt’s president as part of Washington’s new push to resolve a regional decade-long dispute over Ethiopia’s massive dam on the Nile River’s main tributary. Jeffrey Feltman’s tour also includes stops in Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan. It comes amid growing concerns the dispute could escalate into a military conflict. Feltman met on Wednesday with the Egyptian president who reiterated his warnings that Cairo will not tolerate any moves by Addis Ababa that could reduce Egypt’s share of water from the Nile because of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam.