1 dead after car strikes crowd outside Texas restaurant

KATY, Texas (AP) — Police say a woman died and several other people were injured when a driver struck a group of people in the parking lot of a suburban Houston restaurant following a reported fight. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Brown says investigators believe the driver struck the crowd intentionally early Thursday, but they don’t yet know why. One woman was pronounced dead at a hospital while another person was in serious condition. Brown says several others suffered minor injuries. The driver is in custody. Houston TV station KTRK reports that a fight that began inside the restaurant had spilled out into the parking lot before the group was struck.