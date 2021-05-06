Alabama jury deliberates fate of officer charged with murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A jury ended its first day of deliberations Thursday without a decision in the trial of an Alabama police officer charged with murder for fatally shooting a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head three years ago. The jury went home at 5:30 p.m. Deliberations were set to resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Prosecutors argued Huntsville Officer William Darby had no reason to kill Jeffrey Parker while responding to a call after the 43-year-old man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself. But Darby told jurors he feared other officers could be hurt and fired after the man refused to put down his gun.