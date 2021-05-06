Bond set at over $1M for former SSC High School assistant coach charged with sexually assaulting 2 minors

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A new bond has been set for a former South Sioux City High School assistant coach accused of sexually assaulting two minors.

Court documents state 25-year-old Nathan Rogers was arrested on April 28, on three counts, including first-degree sexual assault of a child and sexual abuse by a school employee.

Rogers was also arrested in March for sexually assaulting another 15-year-old in December 2020. He bonded out of jail on March 31 by posting 10% of his $1 million bond.

After his second arrest, Rogers' bond has been increased to over $1 million. A preliminary hearing for his April 28 arrest is set for June 1.

Rogers' arraignment in his first arrest is set for May 25.