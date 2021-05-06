China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights

BEIJING (AP) — China has rejected criticism of its human rights and economic record by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies and accused them of meddling in its affairs. The Foreign Ministry also rejected an appeal by the G-7 diplomats for Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory, to be allowed to participate in the World Health Organization. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the statement Wednesday by G-7 diplomats in London made groundless accusations. The officials from the U.S., Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada said they were deeply concerned about Beijing’s treatment of Uyghur and other minorities.