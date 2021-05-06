Closing the week with quieter weather and lots of sunshine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday turned into a busy day with two storms putting down tornadoes in northeast Nebraska and two-inch diameter hail being reported near Meadow Grove.



Today will be much quieter though it starts with chilly morning temperatures like yesterday.



After seeing 30s this morning, sunshine will help to boost us back into the low to mid 60s for highs.



There will be a northwest breeze at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



The winds quiet again tonight and, with mostly clear skies in place overnight, we will again see the chance for some spotty frost forming in northern Siouxland.



Friday will be similar to today but just a couple of degrees warmer with a little less wind.



The weekend is looking a little wet with showers likely Saturday and a thunderstorm or two possible.



Showers may linger into the first half of our Sunday as well.



More on what to expect this weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.