Drilling Pharmacy hosts vaccine clinic at The Soup Kitchen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Those at The Soup Kitchen were able to get a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday thanks to Drilling Pharmacy.

Drilling pharmacy wanted to do this clinic to make the vaccine more accessible to the community.

Officials say they had a steady stream throughout the mealtime at The Soup Kitchen.

They were administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to make it quick and easy. Folks could come in, get their vaccine and then sit down and have their meal.



