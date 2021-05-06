Drilling Pharmacy hosts vaccine clinic at The Soup Kitchen

Drilling Pharmacy hosts vaccine clinic at The Soup KitchenNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Those at The Soup Kitchen were able to get a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday thanks to Drilling Pharmacy.
Drilling pharmacy wanted to do this clinic to make the vaccine more accessible to the community.
Officials say they had a steady stream throughout the mealtime at The Soup Kitchen.
They were administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to make it quick and easy. Folks could come in, get their vaccine and then sit down and have their meal.
