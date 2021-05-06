Estonia files protest over alleged Russian air violation

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia has filed a protest with Moscow after a Russian aircraft allegedly violated the air space of the NATO ally and European Union member nation for the second time this year. The small Baltic nation’s military said Thursday that an IL-96 plane belonging to Russia spent about one minute in Estonian airspace on Wednesday near the Baltic Sea island of Vaindloo. The military said the Russian plane’s transponder was on but the crew did not present a flight plan and failed to maintain radio contact. Russia’s ambassador was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry and officials presented him with a note about the alleged violation, calling it “a serious incident.”