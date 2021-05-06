Ex-health chief: Docs wrote excessive opioid prescriptions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s former health commissioner described a culture of doctors for years writing more opioid prescriptions for their patients than necessary in a landmark trial in which local governments accused three large drug distributors of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. Dr. Rahul Gupta testified Thursday that doctors had a “culture of attempting to reduce pain to a level of zero for every American, for every West Virginian.” He said that led to “bad doctors” and even physicians with good intentions writing prescriptions for longer than needed. Similar lawsuits have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements, but this is the first time allegations have wound up at federal trial.