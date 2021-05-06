French FM in Lebanon with a message of ‘great firmness’

BEIRUT (AP) — France’s foreign minister is starting a visit to Lebanon with a message of “great firmness” to political leaders. In a tweet ahead of his arrival Thursday, he said travel restrictions on Lebanese officials suspected of corruption or hindering the formation of a new Cabinet were just the start. Le Drian is expected to meet with top Lebanese leaders to discuss a months-long political deadlock that has accelerated the small country’s economic and financial demise. France has been trying to force change on Lebanon’s ruling class, whose corruption and mismanagement has driven the tiny country into the ground.