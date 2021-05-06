Gunmen kill former TV presenter then escape in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say gunmen have killed a former TV presenter as he was travelling in the southern city of Kandahar. The Thursday attack in broad daylight adds to fears for press freedom in the war-wrecked country. Nimat Rawan was shot at noon, provincial spokesman Baheer Ahmadi says, by two assailants who were able to escape with his mobile phone. Security officials have told several other journalists in the area that extremists are targeting them as well, he added. The killing heightens worries over the fate of Afghan journalists as U.S. troops pullout. Many fear violence will spike and reprisals will be taken out against those who worked with foreign forces.