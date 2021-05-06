Israel accuses Spanish woman of aiding banned militant group

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities have charged a Spanish woman under the country’s anti-terrorism laws. She is accused of funneling large sums of donations from European governments to a banned Palestinian militant group. Juana Ruiz Sánchez was charged on Thursday in a West Bank military court with three Palestinian co-defendants. The indictments were the culmination of a more than year-long investigation into financing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The group is regarded by Israel, the United States, Canada, and European Union as a terrorist organization. Ruiz, a Spanish citizen and West Bank resident, has worked for Health Work Committees, a Palestinian non-governmental organization that provides medical services.