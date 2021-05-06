Le Mars Community Theatre performs again after more than a year

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - After more than a year of being shut down because of the pandemic, the Le Mars Community Theatre is back, but it's not at its usual venue.

The theatre debuted the show 'Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent," tonight at the Plymouth County Historical Museum, on the stage of the Old Central Gym.

Leaders with the theatre say their usual venue at the postal playhouse has an occupancy of 108, and if they held the show there, they wouldn't be able to appropriately social distance.

Show Director Pete Laskie, said they are excited to get back on stage.

"I think everybody is feeling the same. We've just been clamoring to get back. Been waiting and waiting patiently and I think we've figured out something to do that's safe and fun," Pete Laskie, Director.

The show continues through the weekend, on Friday and Saturday, with a matinee on Sunday.