May 6: Nebraska reports nearly 690,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 689,561 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 9,867 since yesterday.

According to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 46.5% of Nebraska's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,484,377 vaccine doses. As of Thursday morning, 157,869 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 213 more positive virus cases, bringing the state's total 220,933.

There are currently 129 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus.

So far, there have been 2,249 virus-related deaths in Nebraska. Four additional deaths were reported on May 6.