May 6: South Dakota reports 48% of 16 and older population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Thursday 10,000 more residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, with a total of 290,404 people in the state now fully vaccinated.

This means an estimated 48.40% of South Dakota's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The state's COIVID-19 dashboard shows 55.35% of the state's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 608,540 of its allocated vaccines, with 269,561 being Moderna, 321,478 being Pfizer and 17,501 being Johnson & Johnson.

On May 6's report, health officials reported 63 more confirmed COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 1,309 active cases of the virus in the state, a decrease of 76 since May 5.

A total of 119,871 of South Dakota's 123,157 COVID-19 cases have recovered, while 90 patients remain hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, there have been 1,977 virus-related deaths in South Dakota. One additional virus-related death was reported on May 6.

Find the latest information from South Dakota's COVID-19 dashboard here.