Nebraska emergency management officials explain how to be prepared for a tornado

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Wednesday’s tornado in Hartington, Nebraska reminded us tornado season is here, and we have to be careful.

Although this one caused minimal damage and no injuries, Nebraska's unpredictable weather can bring a tornado on any given day.

Officials at Nebraska Region 11 Emergency Management say people should always be prepared for when a tornado comes through.

There’s one thing they especially don't recommend doing.

"Please don't drive into tornadoes. That is just not a good idea, it's just not safe," said Bobbi Risor, Nebraska Region 11 Emergency Manager.

Risor says, if you are in that situation, you should get out of your car, find a low-lying area, and cover your head and neck as best as you can.

She also says you should always have a survival pack full of food, water, a first aid kit, and any other items you may need.

The same sentiment is echoed by Cedar County Emergency Management, who had a tornado pass through their county on Wednesday.

"In Nebraska, the weather is always changing, so you never know what the weather is going to bring on any given day. So if there's a chance of storms, pay extra attention," said Kevin Garvin, Director of Cedar County Emergency Management.

Garvin and Risor add, it’s best not to be outside taking photos or videos, but to take shelter and get to safety right away.

They also encourage residents to pay attention to their local media sources to receive updates during a tornado.