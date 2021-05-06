Northwestern Ready to Face Lindsey Wilson in Monday’s NAIA Championship Game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) The Northwestern Football met the media on Thursday as they prepare to leave for Louisiana on Friday.

The Red Raiders will face undefeated Lindsey Wilson in the NAIA Football Championship game on Monday from Grambling, LA.

This is the first Championship game for Northwestern since 1984 when they lost to Linfield out of Oregon.

The Red Raiders will be without starting quarterback and NAIA Offensive Player of the year, Tyson Kooima.

Taking Kooima's place will be Sophomore Blake Fryar out of Waukee, IA.

Fryar led Van Meter High School to an undefeated season and the 2017 Class 1A Iowa State Championship.

Kickoff for the Championship game will be 6:05 on Monday.