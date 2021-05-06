Nursing students at Briar Cliff receive their pins with virtual ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University held its pinning ceremony for this year's graduating class of nurses.

The ceremony is a symbolic way to welcome newly-graduated nurses into the profession. New nurses are presented with a nursing pin by a BCU faculty member or a loved one chosen by the graduate.

"Especially over the past two years, it has been just a whirlwind of emotions. So, when we had that pinning ceremony and you had the pin put on you, it's almost a physical representation of everything being worth it," said Annie Betz, senior nursing student.

Thursday's ceremony was almost entirely virtual, with the exception of the guest speakers.

