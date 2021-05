WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — In a May 5 story about a Nebraska planning commission’s vote against a proposed solar farm, The Associated Press misidentified the county where the vote took place. It was the planning commission in Saunders County, not Sarpy County, and the permitting decision will ultimately be up to the Saunders County Board, not the Sarpy County Board. The AP also misidentified the project developer’s attorney. He is David Levy, not Dan Levy.