St. Louis man sentenced to life in death of son and 2 others

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother and setting a fire that killed his 10-month-old son. A jury on Thursday recommended the life sentence rather than the death penalty for 32-year-old Eric Lawson. St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Noble accepted the jury’s recommendation. Authorities said Lawson shot his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Breiana Ray, and her mother, 50-year-old Gwendolyn Ray, in May 2012. Prosecutors said he then set two fires in the apartment and locked the door as he left, trapping his son, Aiden. A 3-year-old girl inside the apartment survived.