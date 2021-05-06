Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, 20, found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, has been found dead near the Austin campus. Police say officers responded to a call shortly after noon Thursday. Police did not detail how they found him, but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released. The 20-year-old had not played the last two seasons. Sam Ehlinger was drafted last week by the Indianapolis Colts. Their father Ross died in 2013 while competing in a San Francisco triathlon at age 46.